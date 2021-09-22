The Tragedy of Macbeth trailer: Denzel Washington-Frances McDormand offer a tantalising glimpse of Shakespearean story

The first trailer of Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand-starrer The Tragedy of Macbeth is out, and it looks dark, menacing and very promising. The short video sees the lead stars dressed in period costume — Denzel shows up all armoured while Frances looks intense in that fleeting shot dressed in floor-length gown.

The entire clip is in black-and-white, which gives more gravitas to an already loaded subject. It looks like a beautifully shot film and offers a tantalising glimpse of the madness and drama that will unfold once the movie finally premieres. The promo video also features one of the most popular lines from the Scottish play uttered by a witch — “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”

The film also stars Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Kathryn Hunter, Moses Ingram in pivotal parts. The film marks the directorial debut of Joel Coen, who has also written the feature.

This is the first movie that Joel is helming without his partner and brother Ethan Coen. However, Frances McDormand is still an important part of the movie, as she has been in nearly all previous Coen Brothers’ productions, including the likes of Fargo, Burn After Reading, Blood Simple among others. Meanwhile Gleeson had appeared in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

An A24 production, The Tragedy of Macbeth will release on January 14 on Apple TV Plus. It will release in theatres this year on December 25.