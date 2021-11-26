The Tragedy Of Macbeth new teaser: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand’s Shakespeare adaptation looks visually sumptuous

We have the first look at The Tragedy Of Macbeth, a feature film adaptation of the play Macbeth by William Shakespeare. Directed by Joel Coen, one half of Coen brothers, the film is a visually unique take on one of Bard’s best-known works.

Starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as Lord and Lady Macbeth, the story follows Lord Macbeth, a general of King Duncan of Scotland (Brendan Gleeson), who is told by a trio of witches that he will be the king. When a promotion appears to support the prophecy, Macbeth, urged by Lady Macbeth, carves a bloody path to the Scottish throne. But his ambition does not end there as violence continues to beget violence.

The play underlines the perils of unchecked ambition and paranoia.

The trailer promises a visceral, visually sumptuous Shakespeare adaptation. We see Macbeth dispatching the unfortunate King Duncan with a knife.

Shakespeare’s plays has historically given loads of freedom to screenwriters, playwrights and directors to give their own spin to the original story. This is how we got Vishal Bharadwaj’s Maqbool, Omkara and Haider, which adapted Macbeth, Othello and Hamlet to purely desi contexts to extremely interesting results.

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, judging by the teaser, appears to follow the play pretty faithfully. And the movie looks absolutely unmissable for any film buff.

The film, which premiered at the 2021 New York Film Festival in September, has already impressed critics. On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, it has scored 98 per cent.

The critical consensus reads, “Led by a stellar Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth strips the classic story down to its visual and narrative essentials.”

The Tragedy of Macbeth will have a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2021 and stream on Apple TV+ from January 14, 2022.