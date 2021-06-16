The Tomorrow War trailer: Chris Pratt faces deadly aliens, internet reminded of Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow

The final trailer of Chris Pratt-starrer movie The Tomorrow War is here, and it looks like a generic run-of-the-mill alien movie. The video doesn’t suggest any bit of novelty about the film, but the film is perhaps meant to be treated as a popcorn entertainer, so it is likely that the makers were not too big on the originality quotient.

The year is 2051 and a group of time travellers are summoned to help save the world from an alien species. There are some punchlines which land, and some that fall flat in the promo. However, audience may still keep their hopes alive from the science-fiction film as it rests on the able shoulders of Pratt, who has previously dabbled into the space and alien territory, courtesy Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Quite a few people in the comments section made fun of the film title. One user wrote, “Can’t wait for the sequel, Yesterday’s Annihilation , next Thursday part 2.” While one person mentioned, “Can’t wait for the sequel ‘The Tomorrow’s next day’s next month’s two years later War.'” Quite a number of people compared it to Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt starrer Edge of Tomorrow.

“Reminds me of the edge of tomorrow. The aliens, the badass female and even the title,” read one comment. Whereas another person commented, “Almost like Tom Cruise’s Edge of tomorrow movie.”

The official synopsis of the film reads, “In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

Directed by Chris McKay, The Tomorrow War will premiere on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video.