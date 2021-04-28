The Tomorrow War teaser: Chris Pratt is fighting aliens in this futuristic sci-fi film

Chris Pratt is fighting a war 30 years in the future in The Tomorrow War.

Starring Chris Pratt in the lead role, the first teaser of The Tomorrow War is out, and it looks like an intense action film. The teaser of the movie has Pratt fighting against unseen enemies as a city is on fire.

The teaser also suggests that Pratt and his men “are fighting a war 30 years in the future.”

The film is directed by Chris McKay. He helmed the 2017 movie The Lego Batman Movie.

The Tomorrow War also stars Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers, among others.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

The Tomorrow War is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.