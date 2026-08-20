The Terminal List Season 2 teaser: Chris Pratt strikes back with ‘one foot in the grave’

The Terminal List season 2 teaser: Amazon Prime Video on Thursday dropped the teaser of season 2 of its popular action thriller show The Terminal List. Chris Pratt will reprise his role of Navy SEAL Commander James Reece, as he seeks redemption and strikes back. All eight episodes of the new season will release on the platform on October 21.

What’s in the teaser of The Terminal List Season 2?

The teaser begins with Chris Pratt looking unrecognisable in a rugged up avatar on a boat in the middle of the ocean. “What is that bomb your head is going to throw you next?,” asks the voiceover, as we see Reece scream in frustration, battling the voices in his head. He’s then summoned to lead a mission against forces that threaten to upend the world order.