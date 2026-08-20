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The Terminal List Season 2 teaser: Chris Pratt strikes back with ‘one foot in the grave’
All eight episodes of The Terminal List season 2, starring Chris Pratt as Navy SEAL Commander James Reece, will drop on Amazon Prime Video on October 21.
The Terminal List season 2 teaser: Amazon Prime Video on Thursday dropped the teaser of season 2 of its popular action thriller show The Terminal List. Chris Pratt will reprise his role of Navy SEAL Commander James Reece, as he seeks redemption and strikes back. All eight episodes of the new season will release on the platform on October 21.
What’s in the teaser of The Terminal List Season 2?
The teaser begins with Chris Pratt looking unrecognisable in a rugged up avatar on a boat in the middle of the ocean. “What is that bomb your head is going to throw you next?,” asks the voiceover, as we see Reece scream in frustration, battling the voices in his head. He’s then summoned to lead a mission against forces that threaten to upend the world order.
Why is he the right guy? “Before he was a fugitive, James Reece made a career out of putting terrorists in the dirt. He may be exactly what we need for this fight,” says another voiceover. In a classic move from the state authorities, Reece is told that the president will grant him a full pardon for his crimes in exchange for his participation in the mission. “We’re ready to give you your life back,” says Freddy.
Reece is also reminded that he’s dying owing to a rapidly spreading terminal illness. That lends him a do-or-die-like immunity, even though he’s warned to not take chances just “because you’ve got one foot in the grave.” But as he launches himself into action, putting his body on the line, he insists having one foot in the grave is “exactly what we need” for the mission with high stakes. The lack of fear of death is exactly his superpower, and thoughts about his impending demise probably his Kryptonite.
Also Read — ‘Used my pauses as weapons’: Manu Rishi on playing Pervez Musharraf in Operation Safed Sagar
About The Terminal List
The first part of The Terminal List, which released four years ago in 2022, was an adaptation of Jack Carr’s 2018 novel of the same name. It also starred Constance Wu as war correspondent Voltstreem News, Taylor Kitsch as CIA operative and Reece’s former teammate Ben Edwards. Season 2 is adapted from Carr’s 2019 bestseller True Believer.
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