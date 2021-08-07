scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 07, 2021
The Suicide Squad on track for a 70 million dollar weekend at the global box office

While this looks low for a mainstream comic-book movie, The Suicide Squad is R-Rated and hasn't even released throughout the world, given the pandemic. T

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2021 1:04:49 pm
The Suicide SquadThe Suicide Squad released in India on August 5. (Photo: Warner Bros)

James Gunn’s first DC movie The Suicide Squad is tracking for a 70 million global box office weekend, with 30 million dollars coming from North America, reported Deadline.

While this looks low for a mainstream comic-book movie, the movie is R-Rated and hasn’t even released throughout the world, given the pandemic. The film’s preview collections — 4 million dollars — are just a little over another R-Rated movie from DC, Birds of Prey, which had grossed 4 million dollars just before the pandemic hit.

The Suicide Squad movie review: Politics of this DC film packs a punch

The amount is still the biggest for an R-Rated movie during the pandemic.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Written by Gunn, it brings back Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney in their roles of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, and Captain Boomerang respectively.

The new characters include Bloodsport, Peacemaker, The Thinker, Blackguard, Polka-Dot Man, Savant, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Ratcatcher, King Shark, Weasel, The Javelin and others played by Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, and Flula Borg, respectively.

Seven films that are our top picks this weekend

Meanwhile, the film received highly positive reviews, with a score of 92 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Enlivened by writer-director James Gunn’s singularly skewed vision, The Suicide Squad marks a funny, fast-paced rebound that plays to the source material’s violent, anarchic strengths.”

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote in the review, “James Gunn realises that the craziest thing aren’t the freaks fighting the battle on the screen, it is the government pulling the strings from behind, going forth into worlds it has no idea about.”

