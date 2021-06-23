The Suicide Squad trailer: James Gunn’s DCEU film has a Superman reference, punchlines and some cool visuals

The new trailer for James Gunn’s DCEU film The Suicide Squad is out. The video boasts of interesting revelations and visuals, which promise an action-packed adventure for fans.

For instance, right at the beginning of the clip, we are made aware that Idris Elba’s Bloodsport is one of the leading protagonists of the movie, and that he has a unique Superman connection. Yes, you read that right. Bloodsport is in prison for putting a kryptonite bullet into the Man of Steel. What’s more, Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, who is responsible for putting together the ‘Suicide Squad’, is manipulating him into joining the chaotic, messy team full of eccentric characters.

There are multiple punchlines in the trailer and some mind-boggling scenes which are sure to satisfy the audience.

The Suicide Squad features Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard Dick Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

The Suicide Squad will release in theatres and HBO Max on August 6.