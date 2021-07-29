Suicide Squad review roundup: Best rated superhero film ever, it is ‘dazzlingly colourful, riotously crass’

The latest DC movie The Suicide Squad has scored a near-perfect score at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes: 98 per cent. This means that almost every review of this James Gunn directorial is positive.

A soft reboot of the 2016 movie Suicide Squad, the film brings back Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney return in their roles of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang, respectively.

The new characters include Bloodsport, Peacemaker, The Thinker, Blackguard, Polka-Dot Man, Savant, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Ratcatcher, King Shark, Weasel and The Javelin, played by Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee (with Sylvester Stallone’s voice), Sean Gunn and Flula Borg, respectively.

The critical consensus reads, “Enlivened by writer-director James Gunn’s singularly skewed vision, The Suicide Squad marks a funny, fast-paced rebound that plays to the source material’s violent, anarchic strengths.”

Thus far, The Suicide Squad is not just the best reviewed DC movie ever as per Rotten Tomatoes, it is also the best reviewed superhero movie. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the next best, scored 97 per cent in 2018.

Financial Times’ Leslie Felperin wrote in her review, “A film considerably more entertaining than its predecessor, retaining the cold draught of bleakness that blows through the best of the DC Universe but with the visual brightness and romantic yearning that makes Gunn’s work pop.”

Empire’s Olly Richards wrote, “When Gunn took on Guardians Of The Galaxy, he turned nonsense into gold for Marvel. By giving The Suicide Squad the same sense of mischief and an equally surreal streak, he’s done the same for DC.”

Daily Telegraph (UK)’s Robbie Collin wrote, “The Suicide Squad (note the definite article) is such a drastic improvement in every respect that you almost – almost – feel sorry for the earlier version: it’s dazzlingly colourful and riotously crass, but also emotionally alive. The secret ingredient is writer-director James Gunn, who was hurriedly drafted by Warner Bros during his temporary exile from Marvel in 2018, over some tasteless jokes tweeted years beforehand.”

Time Out’s Dan Jolin wrote, “Gunn gels it together with a wicked sense of humour and an evident affection for his characters who, though not so endearing as his Guardians of the Galaxy, are a hoot to hang around with.”

Discussing Film’s Andrew J. Salazar wrote, “James Gunn’s miracle of a blockbuster, The Suicide Squad is an undeniable milestone, not just for DC films but for big-budget entertainment in its current state. ”

The Suicide Squad releases in India on August 5.