The Suicide Squad: New characters revealed

There is no confirmation as to whether DC’s The Suicide Squad will be a sequel or will ignore everything that happened in the original film. But with new casting (Idris Elba as Deadshot instead of Will Smith), it appears it is the latter.

Collider has information on new characters that Warner Bros is considering. Apart from Deadshot, Ratcatcher, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, and Peacemaker from DC Comics are slated to appear in the movie. Margot Robbie’s acclaimed Harley Quinn is not confirmed, though she will appear in the Birds of Prey movie that is currently under development.

There is no information regarding Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller and Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag. Though if the movie is a reboot, it will not make sense to bring them back.

The Suicide Squad is being directed by James Gunn. After having directed the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise for Marvel and Disney, a Suicide Squad film is right up his alley with the franchise’s weird, colourful characters.

Gunn is apparently eyeing Dave Bautista for the role of Peacemaker. Bautista played the role of Drax the Destroyer in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films. After Gunn’s firing, Bautista openly spoke in support of Gunn and criticised Disney on social media.

Idris Elba has previously appeared in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s films as Heimdall, Thor’s friend and the guardian of the Bifrost Bridge that is the entrance of Asgard. He made his last appearance as the character in Avengers: Infinity War.

The original Suicide Squad was an epic critical failure with a score of 27% at Rotten Tomatoes. It was rumoured that heavy studio interference ruined the movie.

The Suicide Squad is slated for release on August 6, 2021