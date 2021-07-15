The Suicide Squad early reactions: Critics say James Gunn’s DC movie is ‘super violent and extremely funny’

The Suicide Squad will hit US theatres on August 5, 2021. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The first reactions to James Gunn’s DC movie The Suicide Squad are here. Critics have termed the much-awaited soft reboot of 2016’s Suicide Squad as hilarious, violent and yet full of heart.

The new characters in The Suicide Squad include Bloodsport, Peacemaker, The Thinker, Blackguard, Polka-Dot Man, Savant, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Ratcatcher, King Shark, Weasel and The Javelin played by Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee (with Sylvester Stallone’s voice), Sean Gunn and Flula Borg, respectively.

Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney return in their roles of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang, respectively.

Collider’s Steven Weintraub tweeted, “Absolutely loved #thesuicidesquad. The movie is super violent, extremely funny, and a huge home fun for @JamesGunn and #DC. Tons of surprises and things I wasn’t expecting. Just a great movie.”

IGN’s Eric Goldman shared on Twitter, “Yeah, I loved #TheSuicideSquad. Just delightfully, gleefully goes all out with mayhem, gore, profanity and naughtiness but then has some really heartfelt moments that you can invest in. And I loved the whole cast a whole lot.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis posted on Twitter, “I had the BEST time watching #TheSuicideSquad — it is a swing-for-the-fences kind of comic book movie & I love that. It’s big, bold & visually stunning. You will see James Gunn’s horror roots splattered all over this thing. It’s violent, but hilarious. Angry, but also VERY sweet.”

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis tweeted, “#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving. James Gunn is fully unleashed. It’s sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless. There’s nothing like it. Damn!”

The Suicide Squad is slated to hit US theatres on August 5, 2021.