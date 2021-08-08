The Suicide Squad disappoints at the box office, heading for a $27 million opening

It appears that James Gunn’s DC movie The Suicide Squad’s opening weekend collection in North America will be lower than expected. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is tracking for a debut of $27 million in the domestic market.

This must be disappointing for Warner Bros even during a pandemic, as the film reportedly has a budget of $175 million. The movie, also written by Gunn, grossed $12.2 million on the first day.

This is despite the film’s excellent reviews. It has scored 93 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review aggregation site. The critical consensus reads, “The story concerns itself with Amanda Waller’s Task Force X, a team of metahuman scum who are hired from the dreaded Belle Reve penitentiary, a facility specially designed to contain superpowered criminals.”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 3.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “The smartest sleight of hand about The Suicide Squad is that its politics packs a punch. For, Gunn realises that the craziest thing aren’t the freaks fighting the battle on the screen. It’s the government pulling the strings from behind, going forth into worlds it has no idea about, setting people against each other, and investing millions and 30 years to build monsters like the starfish, that is the ostensible villain of this film. It’s a delectable irony when the pretty thing with its riot of colours crushes the men with their machines.”

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi in major roles.

One of the reasons for the film’s poor box office performance can be the smaller audience. Not only are many theatres across the world still closed, it is also R-Rated, thus its audience is limited.