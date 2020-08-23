The Suicide Squad: All characters and behind-the-scene clip from James Gunn’s DC movie

James Gunn says The Suicide Squad is going to be different from any superhero movie ever made. (Photo: Warner Bros)

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad looks like a blast. The director, who introduced some razzle-dazzle to the then pretty dour Marvel Cinematic Universe with his Guardians of the Galaxy movie, is doing the same for DC.

A colourful palette, playful tone, weird characters that have seemingly been ripped right from comic-book panels, The Suicide Squad appears to be everything the original 2016 movie should have been. The costumes are brighter, the faces more insane (it is Suicide Squad, after all), and there is a lot more goofiness.

Again, thanks to all of you for checking out #TheSuicideSquad panel today at #DCFanDome. If you missed it, don’t worry, there will be encores. But for now here’s a final treat, a special @SuicideSquadWB DC FanDome Fan Poster we’ve been working on! I love it, how about you? pic.twitter.com/sdQvWMHWWC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2020

Check out the character reveal trailer, a poster and an extensive behind-the-scenes featurette embedded above.

Here is what everyone in The Suicide Squad is playing. Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney return in their roles of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang respectively.

The new characters include Bloodsport, Peacemaker, The Thinker, Blackguard, Polka-Dot Man, Savant, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Ratcatcher, King Shark, Weasel, The Javelin and others played by Idris Elba, John Sena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn and Flula Borg, respectively.

Some of these are extremely obscure characters. With Guardians, Gunn proved that he could take a few unknowns and make a fun and vivid movie using them anyway.

Gunn promises in a featurette that The Suicide Squad is going to be different from any superhero movie ever made and also that it is by far the biggest movie he has worked on. Looking at the cast and sets shown in the featurette, we are inclined to agree.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021.

