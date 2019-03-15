The Sopranos prequel film to release in September 2020

The prequel film to hit HBO series The Sopranos has been officially given a release date.

The film, titled Newark, will release in the theatres in the US on September 25, 2020, reported Variety.

It was earlier given the title The Many Saints of Newark. The project is being directed by Alan Taylor from a script by show creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner.

The film, set against the backdrop of the Newark riots of the 1960s when African-Americans and Italians clashed, will feature an ensemble cast of Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, Corey Stoll, and Ray Liotta.

Michael Gandolfini, the son of late The Sopranos star James Gandolfini, is playing the younger version of his father’s famous character, Tony Soprano, in the film.

The Sopranos, headlined by Gandolfini, was HBO’s one of the most critically acclaimed shows. It ran for six seasons and won 21 Emmys.