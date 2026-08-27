The Social Reckoning trailer: Jeremy Strong’s Mark Zuckerberg faces Facebook whistleblower

The Social Reckoning trailer: More than 15 years after The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin is returning to the world of Facebook with The Social Reckoning. The film stars Oscar winner Mikey Madison as Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and Jeremy Allen White as Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz. Its trailer shows the two taking on one of the world’s most powerful technology companies.

Described as a companion piece to The Social Network, the film is based on the events behind The Facebook Files, the Wall Street Journal investigation into the company. Sorkin has written and directed the film, which is set to release in theatres on October 9, 2026.

What’s in the trailer

The trailer opens with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by Jeremy Allen White, saying, “I’m an investigative reporter, and that guy and this company are playing an unprecedented role in our lives.”

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“That guy” is Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jeremy Strong, while the company in question is Facebook.

The trailer then follows Haugen as she approaches Horwitz with information about the company. But she makes it clear that her intention is not simply to bring Facebook down.

“I want to help Facebook, not hurt it,” she tells him.

The film follows the whistleblower and the reporter as they dig into Facebook’s internal workings and some of the company’s closely guarded secrets.

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Jeremy Strong takes over as Mark Zuckerberg

The trailer also offers a closer look at Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg. Jesse Eisenberg played Zuckerberg in David Fincher’s 2010 film The Social Network, but Strong takes over the role in Sorkin’s new film.

In the trailer, he describes himself as a “free speech absolutist” and insists that he is “not the one who’s lying.”

While The Social Network focused on the early days of Facebook and the people behind its creation, The Social Reckoning moves the story forward to a period when the company was facing growing questions about the influence and impact of its platforms.

Earlier, in a conversation with People magazine, Strong spoke about preparing to play Zuckerberg. He said that despite Zuckerberg being a controversial and unpopular figure, he did not want to approach the role with the intention of vilifying him.

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“Listen, I know that he is a reviled person and not a popular person in our culture, but I do not think you should have an actor playing him who wants to set out to condemn him. It feels incredibly fraught to talk about the movie, to talk about Mark and being the person who is playing Mark and representing Mark in a sense to the world and to posterity; I feel an enormous sense of weight and responsibility. And listen, my job is to understand and defend his point of view and fight his fight,” he said.

Strong also revealed that he personally reached out to Zuckerberg before filming began.

“I wrote to him, I’m probably going to give Sony an aneurysm, I sent him an email. Just to say that I take this responsibility very seriously, and the veracity of it seriously, and I’m approaching it with respect,” the actor said.

Strong said Zuckerberg replied to his email, though he did not reveal what the Meta CEO told him. He also clarified that he had not met Zuckerberg, explaining that he prefers to maintain some distance while researching and preparing for his roles.

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The story behind The Facebook Files

The film draws from the real-life events surrounding The Facebook Files, the Wall Street Journal investigation based on internal documents from the company.

At the centre of the story is Haugen, a former Facebook engineer, and her decision to work with Horwitz, helping bring information about the company into public view. The official synopsis describes their journey as one that ultimately exposes some of the social network’s “most guarded secrets.”

Aaron Sorkin returns to familiar territory

The film marks Sorkin’s return to a world he first explored with The Social Network, for which he won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

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The Social Reckoning also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen and Bill Burr. Sorkin has written and directed the film and is producing it with Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser.

The Social Reckoning will be released in theatres on October 9, 2026.