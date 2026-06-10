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The Social Reckoning teaser: Jeremy Strong plays Mark Zuckerberg in Social Network sequel
In The Social Network, Jeremy Strong will be seen playing the role of Mark Zuckerberg.
Fifteen years after Danny Boyle’s film The Social Network awed the audience, its companion piece, The Social Reckoning is set to hit the theatres soon. Sony Pictures has now released the teaser of the upcoming movie, which will again explore the inner workings of Facebook. This time around, Succession actor Jeremy Strong is playing the role of Mark Zuckerberg, stepping into the fine shoes of Jesse Eisenberg.
Directed and written by Aaron Sorkin, The Social Reckoning also stars Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen and Bill Burr. The film is based on the Wall Street Journal’s expose, The Facebook Files where a young engineer working at Facebook gets in touch with a reporter as they eventually uncover the best kept secrets of the social media giant.
WATCH | The Social Reckoning teaser
ALSO READ | Jeremy Strong distances himself from Jesse Eisenberg’s portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network: ‘It has nothing to do with what I’m going to do’
In the trailer, Jeremy Strong’s character can be seen prepping to give congressional testimony. “I’m not two years out of a dorm room any more,” he says, in the opening, while also calling himself a “free speech absolutist”. The character was previously played by actor Jesse Eisenberg, who got an Academy Award nomination for his performance.
When the teaser was premiered at this year’s CinemaCon, Aaron revealed why he wanted to make a sequel to his 2010 film. “There isn’t a life that Facebook’s algorithm hasn’t touched, and that influence has shaped everything. So it’s time to say more,” he said.
While The Social Network was directed by David Fincher, the film’s sequel has been written and helmed by Aaron Sorkin. Sorkin wrote the first film, and won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
The Social Reckoning is scheduled to release on October 9.
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