The Social Reckoning teaser: Jeremy Strong plays Mark Zuckerberg in Social Network sequel

Fifteen years after Danny Boyle’s film The Social Network awed the audience, its companion piece, The Social Reckoning is set to hit the theatres soon. Sony Pictures has now released the teaser of the upcoming movie, which will again explore the inner workings of Facebook. This time around, Succession actor Jeremy Strong is playing the role of Mark Zuckerberg, stepping into the fine shoes of Jesse Eisenberg.

Directed and written by Aaron Sorkin, The Social Reckoning also stars Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen and Bill Burr. The film is based on the Wall Street Journal’s expose, The Facebook Files where a young engineer working at Facebook gets in touch with a reporter as they eventually uncover the best kept secrets of the social media giant.