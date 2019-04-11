The Secret Life of Pets 2 trailer: Get ready for a joy-filled ride with these adorable pets

The Secret Life of Pets franchise started in 2016 and now, three years later, the trailer of The Secret Life of Pets 2 is out. The animated film is the story of a few adorable pets and their adventures after their owners leave for work.

Max, a Jack Russell Terrier, continues to be the centre of the story. Max was voiced by Louis CK in the first film, but this time, Patton Oswalt has voiced the character. Louis was replaced from the film in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the comedian.

Watch the trailer of The Secret Life of Pets 2 here:

Also featuring the voices of Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell and Harrison Ford, this film is meant for those who love their pets and even those who like looking at some cute, furry babies.

The first film of the franchise was largely praised and performed well at the box office. Director Chris Renaud resumes his duties in the second film as well.

The makers had earlier released a few character teasers from the film, but with the first trailer out now, we can expect this film to be a joy-filled ride.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 releases on June 7.