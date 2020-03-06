The Secret Garden trailer: Colin Firth starrer retains the source material’s charm

The Secret Garden is set to be released on April 10. The Secret Garden is set to be released on April 10.

A trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of The Secret Garden is out. The Secret Garden, a classic children’s book authored by Frances Hodgson Burnett, tells the story of a young British girl Mary, who comes to England from India to live at an isolated house owned by a grumpy uncle she has never met.

There, she discovers a magical garden.

The film takes certain liberties and is not a particularly faithful adaptation of the novel. For one, the original story takes place in early 1900s, while the film is set in 1947. The story it seems has been made suitable for modern audiences. The source material has been noted for its inherent racism, something we can safely assume the film will sidestep.

The dreamy feeling and the charm of the English countryside depicted in the novel is retained here, and that is great..

The film looks polished despite the handheld feel of the cinematography.

Colin Firth, who plays the uncle of Mary, is brilliantly cast. While Dixie Egerickx plays the lead role, the movie also stars Julie Walters, Amir Wilson and Maeve Dermody.

The film is produced by English producer David Heyman through his Heyday Films. Heyman is best known for producing Harry Potter and Paddington films, a fact the trailer proudly advertises.

The Secret Garden’s synopsis reads, “THE SECRET GARDEN starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx is a new take on the beloved classic novel of the same name written by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Set in England during a new time period in 1947, the film follows a young orphan girl who, after being sent to live with her uncle, discovers a magical garden on the grounds of his estate. Marc Munden is directing the script, which was adapted for the screen by Jack Thorne. David Heyman (Harry Potter franchise, Paddington 1,2) and Rosie Alison (Paddington 1 ,2) are producing and Jane Robertson (The Danish Girl, Bridget Jones’s Baby) is co-producing. StudioCanal’s Ron Halpern, Didier Lupfer, and Dan MacRae are executive producers. STXfilms will distribute THE SECRET GARDEN in the U.S. and Canada.”

The Secret Garden is set to be released on April 10 in the UK.

