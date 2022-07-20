scorecardresearch
Joe Russo arrives in India ahead of Dhanush’s The Gray Man premiere, see photos

The Gray Man director Joe Russo arrived in India for the promotions of The Gray Man, which stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush and Jessica Henwick.

Joe RussoJoe Russo arrives in India (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Joe Russo arrived in India for the premiere of Russo Brothers’ upcoming spy thriller, The Gray Man, which features Dhanush in a crucial role. The director, who has helmed blockbusters such as Avengers Endgame with brother Anthony, was spotted at the airport.

Also Read |Chris Evans on humanising The Gray Man’s villain: ‘Even though Lloyd Hansen is deplorable, he believes he’s right’

See the photos of Joe Russo in India

hereRusso

Joe Russo arrives in India (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Joe Russo (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Russo Brothers had earlier released a video saying that they planned to visit India soon and see their ‘dear friend’ Dhanush, who plays an assassin in the Netflix film. Speaking to Indian Express, Dhanush opened up about working with the Russo Brothers for the film. “I was not nervous at all. I felt I had a responsibility, now that the West is watching talents from India, I felt I had to deliver so that they come for more talent from here, that was the only thing I had in mind. Otherwise I felt no pressure. Working with the Russo brothers was a really simple and smooth process. They talk to you about the characters and they make everything so easy for you. It was really fun working with them.”

The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Rege Jean Page and Jessica Henwick in crucial roles. The cast of the film have had glowing praises for Dhanush, saying that he had overpowering grace and style. Page had said, “The grace and style and badassery of that man, is something to be behold and that’s going to be a thunderbolt in the film. If Batman was twice as badass, then he might get halfway to where Dhanush is in in this film.” Jessica chipped in, “Dhanush was amazing. He has quiet power and I want that.”

