Joe Russo arrives in India ahead of Dhanush’s The Gray Man premiere, see photos

Joe Russo arrived in India for the premiere of Russo Brothers’ upcoming spy thriller, The Gray Man, which features Dhanush in a crucial role. The director, who has helmed blockbusters such as Avengers Endgame with brother Anthony, was spotted at the airport.

Joe Russo arrives in India (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Russo Brothers had earlier released a video saying that they planned to visit India soon and see their ‘dear friend’ Dhanush, who plays an assassin in the Netflix film. Speaking to Indian Express, Dhanush opened up about working with the Russo Brothers for the film. “I was not nervous at all. I felt I had a responsibility, now that the West is watching talents from India, I felt I had to deliver so that they come for more talent from here, that was the only thing I had in mind. Otherwise I felt no pressure. Working with the Russo brothers was a really simple and smooth process. They talk to you about the characters and they make everything so easy for you. It was really fun working with them.”

The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Rege Jean Page and Jessica Henwick in crucial roles. The cast of the film have had glowing praises for Dhanush, saying that he had overpowering grace and style. Page had said, “The grace and style and badassery of that man, is something to be behold and that’s going to be a thunderbolt in the film. If Batman was twice as badass, then he might get halfway to where Dhanush is in in this film.” Jessica chipped in, “Dhanush was amazing. He has quiet power and I want that.”