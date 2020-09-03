Dwayne Johnson and family tested positive for coronavirus

Actor Dwayne Johnson assured his fans that he and his family are doing much better now. (Photo: Instagram/therock)

Former wrestling superstar and Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Thursday took to Instagram to share that he and his family tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago. In a video, the actor requested his fans and loved ones to take all the necessary precautions to fight the deadly virus. The Rock also assured that he, his wife Lauren and two children Tia and Jazzy are feeling much better now.

In the video, Dwayne Johnson said, “This was one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and personally too. This is so much different than getting nasty injuries or being broke, which I have been multiple times in my life. My number one priority is to protect my family. I wish it was only me, but it wasn’t so it is a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you that we as a family are good, on the other side of it, and we are no longer contagious. We have gotten through Covid-19 stronger and healthier.”

“I am counting my blessings because we are well aware that this isn’t always the case. I have had my best friends lose their parents, their loved ones to this virus. It is relentless. Babies can have little to no symptoms at all, so for our babies, Jazzy and Tia, they had a little sore throat, but that was it. But it was different for Lauren and I. We had a rough go, but we got through,” he added.

Explaining that he and his family got the virus from close family friends, The Rock said, “We picked up Covid-19 from very close family friends who we love and trust. They were devastated. So having your friends, family over, loved ones over…now apply even greater discipline over who you are going to call over. Take an aggressive measure, get them tested because you never know. There should also be a greater commitment to health and wellness and we should be doing everything we can to boost our immunity system. We gotta control the controllables. When your immune system is not compromised, you have a shot at not getting Covid-19.”

The Hollywood star also advised his fans to wear a mask at all times. “Wearing a mask is not a political thing to do, it is a fact,” the actor said as he concluded the video.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson is looking forward to the release of Disney movie Jungle Cruise, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Emily Blunt for the first time. He also has DC flick Black Adam and Netflix feature Red Notice in the pipeline.

