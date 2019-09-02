The Rock, Bryan Cranston and others wish Kevin Hart a speedy recovery after accident

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Mindy Kaling, Terry Crews and other Hollywood celebrities have sent get well soon wishes to Kevin Hart after the actor suffered major injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles.

Hart was in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda on Sunday when his driver lost control of the car and it fell down an embankment.

The Rock, who has collaborated with Kevin Hart on multiple projects, posted a photo on Instagram featuring himself and Hart on the sets of Jumanji: The Next Level. He wrote in the caption, “Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

Bryan Cranston shared on Instagram, “I’ve just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B.” Cranston and Hart starred together in The Upside.

Mindy Kaling tweeted, “Prayers up @KevinHart4real ❤”

Get well soon, brother 🙏🏾❤️ Kevin Hart Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/aLtKyjQQUi — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 1, 2019

Terry Crews tweeted a news story about the accident, and wrote, “Get well soon, brother❤.”

Gabriel Iglesias posted on Instagram, “Just heard that @kevinhart4real was in an accident today and was seriously injured. This man brings so many people smiles, laughter and positivity energy every day. Let’s send him some too #GetBetterKevin ❤.”