The Quarry trailer: Shea Whingham and Michael Shannon face-off in this thriller

The Quarry is slated to be released on April 17, 2020. The Quarry is slated to be released on April 17, 2020.

The Quarry reunites Michael Shannon and Shea Whingham. Based on a novel by Damon Galgut, the film is co-written and directed by Scott Teems.

The film appears to be a slow burn mystery thriller. The story is about Whingham’s murderer who has fled to a small Texas town and is pretending to be the victim, who was a preacher. He proves to be a popular man of God with his sermons of forgiveness.

The local top cop (played by Shannon) does not buy the act, and the tussle between two men ensues after a “gruesome discovery” at a nearby quarry.

We are sold on Shea Whingham and Michael Shannon. The trailer teases their chemistry. The film also seems to deal with concepts like morality, sin and forgiveness in the biblical sense.

Also, the small-town southern American setting never gets old.

The Quarry also stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Bobby Soto, Bruno Bichir and Alvaro Martinez.

The official synopsis reads, “From the novel by Damon Galgut comes this searing thriller, a tale of sin and redemption set in the wilds of Texas. After murdering a travelling preacher, a fugitive drifter (Shea Whigham, Joker) travels to a small town and poses as the man he killed. Though the congregation loves the drifter’s sermons of forgiveness, the local police chief (Academy Award® nominee Michael Shannon, The Shape of Water) is suspicious of the man. Soon a gruesome discovery at a local quarry forces the killer to fight for his freedom.”

The Quarry is slated to be released on April 17, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd