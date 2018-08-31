The Predator’s final trailer is super violent

The Predator releases on September 13, 2018. The Predator releases on September 13, 2018.

Fox has released the final trailer of The Predator and the deadly extra-terrestrials are not pulling its punches. The clip is full of non-stop action most of which involves the predators slaughtering humans like pigs. Directed by Shane Black (Iron Man 3), The Predator is the sixth film in the Predator franchise that began with John McTiernan’s Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Predator back in 1987. Funnily, Black played a minor character (Rick Hawkins) in that film.

The trailer begins with a rag tag and slightly crazy team being assembled to take down the predators, an alien species who are nearly impossible to stop and kill humans as though they were swatting flies. Black has previously said that he wanted to make an old-school thriller, and this is apparent from the promotional material, particularly this trailer.

Everything about the movie promises the 1980’s Hollywood. It is fast-paced, there is ample gore, flashes of humour, macho camaraderie, manly heroes (though probably not the Arnold Schwarzenegger kind), and so on. The team consists of ex-soldiers, that are later joined by an evolutionary biologist, and an autistic kid who is hired in the team because of his uncanny ability to learn foreign languages.

The cast is pretty great. Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen and Sterling K Brown are starring in the film. Fred Dekker and Shane Black have co-written the screenplay.

Here is what the official synopsis says, “From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

