The Predator hunts down The Nun to debut No. 1 at US box office

The Predator is at the top of the food chain in its first weekend in theatres. 20th Century Fox said Sunday that the film earned an estimated 24 million dollars from more than 4,000 North American theatres.

But with an 88 million dollars production price tag, the Shane Black-directed installment in the 30-year-old franchise will be looking to international receipts to offset the cost. This weekend, it earned 30.7 million dollars from 72 foreign markets, bringing the global total to 54.7 million dollars.

Domestic audiences were largely male (62 per cent) and white (45 per cent), and underwhelmed, giving the movie a C+ CinemaScore that echoed the tepid critical response.

Starring Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown and Boyd Holbrook, The Predator made headlines just weeks before opening when the studio cut a scene that featured an actor who was a registered sex offender. It did not appear to have affected the film’s box office performance.

“Any conversation raises awareness,” said comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. “If people are talking about it then they’re aware of the movie.”

Second place went to the Conjuring spinoff The Nun, which added 18.2 million dollars in its second weekend. The horror pic has now grossed over 85 million dollars.

Lionsgate’s A Simple Favor opened close behind in third place with 16.1 million dollars. The film from director Paul Feig stars Anna Kendrick as a mommy blogger investigating the disappearance of her friend played by Blake Lively. Feig has referred to it as a “friller,” a fun thriller. Female moviegoers drove the solid opening, making up 67 per cent of the audience.

“It stood out in the marketplace,” said David Spitz, Lionsgate’s distribution president. “It kind of became an event film. That’s why we exceeded expectations.”

With a B+ CinemaScore, an older audience that doesn’t rush out to theatres opening weekend and positive reviews, the studio expects the film will continue to play well over the coming weeks.

Fourth and fifth places were neck and neck. According to Sunday estimates, White Boy Rick, with 8.8 million dollars, had a slight advantage over Crazy Rich Asians, which added 8.7 million dollars and is just shy of hitting 150 million dollars.

White Boy Rick, based on a true story and starring Matthew McConaughey as the father of a teenage FBI informant, opened in 2,504 theatres.

The Christian film Unbroken: Path to Redemption debuted in the No. 9 spot with 2.4 million dollars. It’s based on Laura Hillenbrand’s novel about Olympian and World War II veteran Louis Zamperini and picks up where Unbroken left off.

September is often a slow time at the box office, making a 24 million dollars launch somewhat notable, according to Dergarabedian. But while the year to date is still up nearly 9 per cent, the weekend itself is down 5.8 per cent from last year when It was still terrifying audiences and breaking records.

