The Predator director Shane Black on his return to the franchise: Was excited to play in the sandbox again

The Predator, which hit screens on Thursday, is both a sequel and a reinvention of the original Arnold Schwarzenegger film Predator. Based on extraterrestrial beings of the same name, who sometimes find their way to the earth in their quest for trophy hunting, the 2018 film is directed by Shane Black, a man who is mostly known for directing Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Iron Man 3. Very few know that Black was also involved in the original 1987 film, albeit as an actor. He played a comparatively minor role of Rick Hawkins in the movie.

30 years on, life comes full circle for Black. He describes what was it like being back in the world of Predators in a statement. “There were a number of things that were appealing. One was a chance to work with a co-writer, Fred Dekker, with whom I have a 30-year or more relationship. We’ve worked together before and it just seemed like a chance to go be college kids again – to revisit material that we both cut our teeth on, that we were excited about when we were younger, to play in the sandbox again,” he says.

He adds, “At the time, it felt like a bit of a lark. Of course, two and a half years later, it’s become quite a bit more than that. You think you’re digging a garden and then you have to bring out the steam shovel. But that was the fun of it, too. We’ve been grinding away and trying to make the best possible film for two years now. And I think that I’ll be glad when we get it done, but only because I think what we’ll have at the end of that process will be worthwhile.”

