The Pope’s Exorcist trailer: Russell Crowe, the chief exorcist of Vatican, gets the toughest case of his life

In the trailer of The Pope’s Exorcist, a possessed boy, in a coarse voice, tells Father Gabriele Amorth (played by Russell Crowe), the chief exorcist of the Vatican, that he is his worst nightmare. And the exorcist’s reply alone perhaps makes this trailer a winner. He goes, “My nightmare… is France winning the World Cup.” The rest of the trailer promises a true-blue horror film.

Based on the files of late Father Gabriele Amorth, who has performed thousands of exorcisms, The Pope’s Exorcist follows the story of the protagonist, who seems to be a lone-ranger fighting against demons, obeying only the Pope. At the Pope’s command, Gabriele is sent to exorcise a young boy, who is possessed by a malevolent demon. However, it is not just another case, and the demon is not yet another fallen angel. The trailer hints at a conspiracy surrounding the demon, and the Pope’s exorcist has to unravel the secrets of the Vatican to fight this demon.

Directed by Julius Avery, the film also stars Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero.

The Pope’s Exorcist, presented in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India, is releasing in theatres on April 7, 2023. Apart from English, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.