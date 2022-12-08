scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

The Pale Blue Eye trailer: Christian Bale’s brooding detective enlists the help of Edgar Allen Poe in new Netflix mystery

Netflix has debuted the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, a part whodunnit and part father-son story starring Christian Bale.

christian baleChristian Bale in a still from The Pale Blue Eye.
Netflix has debuted the trailer for the upcoming period mystery The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale as a world-weary detective whose path crosses with the writer Edgar Allen Poe. Directed by Scott Cooper, the film will be given an Oscar qualifying theatrical run in late December, before landing on Netflix on January 6.

After being discreetly summoned to investigate the murder of a cadet, the detective enlists the help of the man who would one day become famous as the writer Poe. He’s played in the film by Harry Melling, who has developed quite the filmography in recent years, after rising to prominence as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films.

Since then, Melling has delivered acclaimed performances in films by the Coen Brothers, Antonio Campos, and James Gray. He also appeared in the hit Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. Cooper has described the film as a combination of a whodunnit and a father-son story. He told Entertainment Weekly in an interview, “These characters are all shaped by the environment: the cold, the snow, the barren, very gothic, unforgiving landscape, the reminder of how people lived in 1830, which is an era that you don’t often see in film. This felt to me like all of this environment would influence not only the viewer, consciously, subconsciously but also Poe in the journey of his origin story.”

Watch The Pale Blue Eye trailer here

Coincidentally, Bale is coming off of another period mystery — director David O Russell’s comedic Amsterdam, which also featured John David Washington and Margot Robbie. Amsterdam is among the year’s biggest box office bombs, alongside Disney’s Strange World and Lightyear, Warner Bros’ third Fantastic Beasts film, and the recent Black Adam.

The Oscar-winner has worked with Cooper before, on the grim drama Out of the Furnace, and the Western Hostages. The Pale Blue Eye also stars Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, and Robert Duvall. West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

