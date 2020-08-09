The Owners trailer: Maisie Williams finds herself amid a nightmare

The Owners will release on September 4 in the US. (Photo: RLJE Films/YouTube) The Owners will release on September 4 in the US. (Photo: RLJE Films/YouTube)

In The Owners, Maisie Williams plays the role of one among a group of friends who plan to rob what they think is an empty house in which there is a safe that’s full of cash.

But things are rarely that simple. The elderly couple that owns the house come earlier than expected and the would-be criminals are thrown into a nightmare from which extrication is difficult.

The premise of this film reminded me of Fede Álvarez’s Don’t Breathe in which a similar group of friends break into the house of a blind army veteran, who they naturally assume is harmless but nevertheless turns out to be deadly. The hunter becomes the hunted.



The Owners, despite the similarity, looks like it is its own thing. For one, there is a lot more conversation here and we will likely learn a lot more about the, well, villains. Also, this is based on a graphic novel called Une Nuit de Plene Lune by Hermann and Yves H.

Sylvester McCoy and Rita Tushingham seem to be doing a bang-up job as the elderly couple who the intruders thought perfectly innocent but turned out to be downright sinister and ridiculously well-prepared for home invasions. In the few shots we get to see them in the trailer, they are vaguely unnerving even if they are not shown explicitly doing any bodily harm to the trespassers. Though there are strong hints that they do that as well.

Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, and Andrew Ellis also star. Julius Berg directs in his debut on a script penned by himself, Mathieu Gompel, and Geoff Cox.

