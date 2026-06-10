The Odyssey sells 1.5 lakh advance tickets in India, fans rage over Rs 3,300 ticket price

Even with more than a month to go before its theatrical release, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has already emerged as a box-office phenomenon. Advance bookings for the highly anticipated epic opened in India on Monday, prompting moviegoers to rush online and secure seats well ahead of release. The early demand has been staggering. According to Variety India, The Odyssey has already sold 150,000 tickets for its opening weekend through advance sales. It is important to note that the figure far surpasses the pace set by Nolan’s Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer, which had sold approximately 65,000 tickets at the same stage of its booking cycle in 2023.

Soaring ticket prices for The Odyssey

While the impressive sales numbers have generated excitement, they have also sparked concern among moviegoers over soaring ticket prices. In several cities, premium-format screenings are being sold at rates rarely seen in Indian cinemas. Mumbai and Pune have witnessed some of the steepest prices. Premium recliner seats in select theatres are being listed for as much as Rs 3,200. Evening shows at Cinepolis Aundh and Inox Megaplex in Pune have reached between Rs 1,600 and Rs 3,000, while screenings at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai are priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,300.

Delhi-NCR has seen relatively moderate pricing. Recliner seats at PVR Priya are being sold for up to Rs 1,400, while standard morning shows at Inox Paras remain among the most affordable in the country, with prices ranging from Rs 370 to Rs 490. In southern markets, Bengaluru’s Cinepolis Nexus has kept ticket rates between Rs 900 and Rs 1,000. Meanwhile, government regulations in Chennai and Coimbatore have capped ticket prices at Rs 508, preventing the sharp surge seen elsewhere. Kolkata has remained comparatively affordable, with evening screenings at Inox South City priced between Rs 680 and Rs 710.

Fans outrage on social media

The unusually high rates have triggered widespread debate on X. One moviegoer shared their frustration online, writing: “Absolutely shameful price gouging… 1300 for Odyssey is absolutely not worth it. This monopoly… is horrible and needs to be reprimanded.”

The average ticket price for Odyssey is 1200rs. I’m not gonna watch it. — 🧍🏽‍♂️🇵🇸 (@bunnparotta) June 8, 2026

Another user wrote, “1050 rupees for one odyssey tix i hope robert pattinson narrates the film in my ear”

“The average ticket price for Odyssey is 1200rs. I’m not gonna watch it,” another fan posted.

Also Read | ‘The Odyssey almost saved Spider-Man Brand New Day,’ says Tom Holland

‘A massive amount of pressure’

As anticipation continues to build, Nolan himself has acknowledged the enormous expectations surrounding the project. Speaking to the Associated Press last month, the filmmaker reflected on the challenge of adapting one of literature’s most enduring works. “There’s a massive amount of pressure. Anyone taking on The Odyssey is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere and that comes with a huge responsibility.”

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Drawing parallels with his experience directing the Dark Knight trilogy, Nolan added, “What I learned from that experience is that what people want from a movie about a beloved story, a beloved set of characters, is they want a strong and sincere interpretation. They want to know that a filmmaker has gone to the mat for it. I really tried to make the best film possible.”

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, The Odyssey features an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Benny Safdie. The film chronicles the perilous 10-year journey of Odysseus as he attempts to return home to Ithaca following the Trojan War. Nolan’s adaptation is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on July 17.