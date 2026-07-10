The Odyssey passed by CBFC without any cuts; receives ‘A’ certificate

Three years ago, when Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer released in India, many moviegoers were caught off guard by a noticeable alteration in one of its scenes. During a sequence featuring Florence Pugh, the actor, who appears nude in the original version, was digitally covered with a CGI-generated black dress in the Indian theatrical print. The change, reportedly made by Warner Bros. Discovery and the filmmakers as a voluntary measure to avoid potential issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), sparked widespread discussion among fans over what was seen as an instance of self-censorship. This time, however, Nolan’s latest film, The Odyssey, appears to have escaped a similar fate.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has cleared The Odyssey without asking for a single cut or modification. No scene or dialogue has reportedly been altered, meaning Indian audiences are expected to watch the same version being screened internationally, provided the studio has not undertaken any voluntary edits for the Indian release.

The only restriction is its certification. The film has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate, making it accessible only to viewers aged 18 and above. The censor certificate was issued on July 9, with the film’s runtime listed as 172.33 minutes, or 2 hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds.

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What happened with Oppenheimer?

Interestingly, Oppenheimer itself officially received only two CBFC-mandated modifications: the inclusion of anti-smoking disclaimers wherever required, and the muting of an expletive along with its removal from the subtitles. The CGI alteration involving Florence Pugh’s nude scene was widely reported to have been a voluntary decision by the makers and distributors rather than a CBFC directive.

Despite becoming a box office success in India, Oppenheimer also found itself at the centre of controversy over a scene in which Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer and Florence Pugh’s Jean Tatlock have sex while verses from the Bhagavad Gita are recited. The sequence drew sharp criticism on social media, with several users calling it objectionable.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey boasts an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Benny Safdie and others. Nolan’s latest is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, chronicling Odysseus’ arduous ten-year journey back to Ithaca following the Trojan War. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 17.

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Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland have arrived in Mumbai ahead of the film’s India premiere, with Matt Damon also expected to join them for the event.