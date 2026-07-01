The Odyssey new trailer offers detailed look at Zendaya’s Athena. Watch

Universal Pictures has released a new countdown trailer for The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic. With just over a fortnight until the film opens in theatres worldwide on July 17, the latest preview is the most expansive look yet at what promises to be Nolan’s most technically ambitious production to date.

The trailer gives audiences a broader view of the world Nolan has built, including Matt Damon’s Odysseus and a glimpse of Charlize Theron’s Calypso, as well as a large-scale practical sequence involving the Trojan Horse, which Universal has described as one of the film’s biggest set pieces, involving thousands of soldiers on location. One of the trailer’s most anticipated moments is a preview of the clash between Odysseus and the Cyclops Polyphemus, a sequence Nolan brought to life not through computer-generated imagery alone but through a combination of animatronics, puppetry and a live on-set performance by Interstellar collaborator Bill Irwin, who physically embodied the creature during filming.