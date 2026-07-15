The Odyssey eyes Rs 22 crore opening day, Rs 75 crore opening weekend in India

Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited IMAX epic The Odyssey is finally set to arrive in theatres this Friday. Headlined by Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Zendaya, among several others, the film has generated extraordinary anticipation worldwide. In India, where Nolan has consistently enjoyed a strong fan following, the excitement around the film is particularly high.

The buzz has also translated into strong advance bookings. According to trade estimates, The Odyssey has already sold tickets worth nearly Rs 18 crore for its first three days in India.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told NDTV, “The Odyssey has sold nearly Rs 18 crore worth of tickets for its opening weekend in India. Based on the current trend, the film has the potential to collect around Rs 18 crore to Rs 22 crore net on its opening day, with the three-day opening weekend likely to finish in the Rs 65 crore to Rs 75 crore net range.”