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The Odyssey eyes Rs 22 crore opening day, Rs 75 crore opening weekend in India
Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated epic has registered impressive advance bookings in India, with IMAX shows driving the bulk of ticket sales.
Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited IMAX epic The Odyssey is finally set to arrive in theatres this Friday. Headlined by Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Zendaya, among several others, the film has generated extraordinary anticipation worldwide. In India, where Nolan has consistently enjoyed a strong fan following, the excitement around the film is particularly high.
The buzz has also translated into strong advance bookings. According to trade estimates, The Odyssey has already sold tickets worth nearly Rs 18 crore for its first three days in India.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told NDTV, “The Odyssey has sold nearly Rs 18 crore worth of tickets for its opening weekend in India. Based on the current trend, the film has the potential to collect around Rs 18 crore to Rs 22 crore net on its opening day, with the three-day opening weekend likely to finish in the Rs 65 crore to Rs 75 crore net range.”
The film has also made history as the first feature in the world to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras, driving unprecedented demand for its IMAX screenings. In Delhi-NCR, IMAX shows begin as early as 6.30 am, with ticket prices going up to Rs 2,500. In Mumbai, tickets have touched Rs 3,100 while Bengaluru’s premium IMAX tickets are priced at Rs 1,850. Chennai remains comparatively affordable at Rs 508.
Also Read | Spend over Rs 3,000, but you won’t watch The Odyssey the way Christopher Nolan intended
‘First audiences in the world to see The Odyssey’
Nolan arrived in Mumbai last Friday ahead of The Odyssey’s India premiere, making the country one of the key stops on the film’s global promotional tour. He was joined by his wife and longtime producing partner Emma Thomas, along with actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon.
The team attended a special screening of the film at the IMAX theatre in Lower Parel, Mumbai, on Friday evening. The event marked The Odyssey’s first public screening anywhere in the world.
Addressing the audience after the screening, Nolan reflected on premiering one of his films in India for the first time. “This is not the first time I’ve been to Mumbai, but it is the first time I’ve had the chance to launch a film here. So, you are amongst the first audiences in the world to see this film.”
About The Odyssey
Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, The Odyssey follows the legendary Greek king Odysseus and his arduous ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War.
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