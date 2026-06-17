The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan recalls the toughest part of shooting in real locations

In a world where films are being made in studios against green screens, Christopher Nolan is sticking to his principles. The director, who is looking forward to the release of The Odyssey on July 17, has shot the film in five countries – Morocco, Greece, Italy, Scotland and Iceland. In a new video shared by the makers, Nolan described the movie as an “exciting challenge to take on.”

In the latest promo of The Odyssey, Nolan said, “One of the things I like about shooting on location is that we are moving countries every couple of weeks, so it gives you incredible momentum. The issue in this film is that we are shooting in extraordinary places that are hard to get to, to shoot in.”