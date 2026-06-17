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The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan recalls the toughest part of shooting in real locations
Christopher Nolan has shot The Odyssey in five countries - - Morocco, Greece, Italy, Scotland and Iceland.
In a world where films are being made in studios against green screens, Christopher Nolan is sticking to his principles. The director, who is looking forward to the release of The Odyssey on July 17, has shot the film in five countries – Morocco, Greece, Italy, Scotland and Iceland. In a new video shared by the makers, Nolan described the movie as an “exciting challenge to take on.”
In the latest promo of The Odyssey, Nolan said, “One of the things I like about shooting on location is that we are moving countries every couple of weeks, so it gives you incredible momentum. The issue in this film is that we are shooting in extraordinary places that are hard to get to, to shoot in.”
Matt Damon, who also stars in the film, said that it almost felt like they were making 6-7 films. He shared, “Every chapter of this adventure was at a different location that posed a different challenge.” The actor recalled shooting at Nestor’s Cave in Greece and shared how the crew turned it into a natural soundstage.
Zendaya, who will next be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, said, “As an actress, it is a luxury to be in such an immersive space. I don’t have to pretend that I am on a boat, I am on the boat. We are at sea. What a gift!” Robert Pattinson shared that they actually shot in such difficult locations that the distance between the base camp and set would require them to hike for at least 45 minutes. “That too in sandals,” he said with a laugh.
The Odyssey chronicles the journey of Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he attempts to reunite with his wife Penelope, portrayed by Anne Hathaway. Tom Holland plays Odysseus’ son Telemachus, and Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, Penelope’s suitor. Zendaya plays Athena, the goddess of wisdom. Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, and Himesh Patel also star in the film.
Before the release of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan will be visiting Mumbai with Matt Damon and Tom Holland. This is one of the four stops he will be making across the world for the film’s promotion.
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