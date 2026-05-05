The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan says Homer was the ‘Marvel of his day’, lauds Tom Holland

While audiences around the world paused to take in the newly released promo for Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film The Odyssey earlier this morning, the response has been one of immediate intrigue. Promising a sweeping visual experience and a story rooted in homecoming against overwhelming odds, the film has already sparked conversation beyond its imagery. Nolan has now drawn a striking comparison between Homer, the ancient author of The Odyssey, and the modern landscape of superhero cinema.

In a conversation with Stephen Colbert on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show, the discussion turned to the film’s cast, including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson, all of whom have previously appeared in major superhero franchises. This connection prompted Christopher Nolan to reflect on the relationship between ancient epics and contemporary comic book storytelling.

“Even comic book culture, whether you’re talking about Marvel or D.C. or all the rest, a lot of it comes directly from the Homeric Epics. The thing about Homer is, nobody knows if that was a person. Homer, in a way, is the sort of George Lucas of his time.” He continued, drawing a further parallel between myth and modern mythmaking: “The thing about Homer, it is the Marvel of its day. It’s very directly this desire for us to feel or believe gods could walk amongst us, and I think the modern comic book is kind of our expression of that.”

‘Tom Holland is incredible talent’

Christopher Nolan also took a moment during the interview to praise the cast of The Odyssey. Speaking about Tom Holland, he said, “He’s amazing. I’ve not worked with him before, but I would love to work with him again. I mean, he’s just an incredible talent. He’s so, so great.” He also spoke warmly about Anne Hathaway and her recent film The Devil Wears Prada 2, adding, “I watched it last night. It was fabulous. With Emily Blunt as well. Terrific.”

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Last week, Nolan acknowledged the scale of expectation surrounding the project, given its legendary source material and global anticipation. Speaking to the Associated Press, he said, “There’s a massive amount of pressure. Anyone taking on The Odyssey is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere and that comes with a huge responsibility.”

Reflecting on his previous work, including his acclaimed Batman trilogy, he added, “What I learned from that experience is that what people want from a movie about a beloved story, a beloved set of characters, is they want a strong and sincere interpretation. They want to know that a filmmaker has gone to the mat for it. I really tried to make the best film possible.”

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The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan’s cinematic adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic of the same name, which follows Odysseus’ long and perilous ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on July 17.