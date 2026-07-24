The Odyssey earns Rs 100 crore in India, earns $332 million globally in 7 days

The Odyssey box office collection day 7: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India within six days of its theatrical release, becoming only the second Nolan film after Oppenheimer to reach the milestone in the country. The film has also emerged as Nolan’s biggest opener in India, surpassing the first-day numbers of Dunkirk, Tenet, Oppenheimer and Interstellar.

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 6.15 crore net on its seventh day across 11,111 shows, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 90.30 crore and India gross to Rs 107.72 crore. The figure represented a 5 percent drop from the previous day’s Rs 6.50 crore, marking the film’s lowest single-day collection so far. Despite the weekday dip, the film comfortably cleared the Rs 100 crore gross milestone.