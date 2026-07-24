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The Odyssey earns Rs 100 crore in India, earns $332 million globally in 7 days
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India within seven days of its release.
The Odyssey box office collection day 7: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India within six days of its theatrical release, becoming only the second Nolan film after Oppenheimer to reach the milestone in the country. The film has also emerged as Nolan’s biggest opener in India, surpassing the first-day numbers of Dunkirk, Tenet, Oppenheimer and Interstellar.
According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 6.15 crore net on its seventh day across 11,111 shows, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 90.30 crore and India gross to Rs 107.72 crore. The figure represented a 5 percent drop from the previous day’s Rs 6.50 crore, marking the film’s lowest single-day collection so far. Despite the weekday dip, the film comfortably cleared the Rs 100 crore gross milestone.
The day-wise India net breakdown, according to Sacnilk, reads: Rs 17.40 crore on day one (Friday), Rs 22 crore on day two (Saturday), Rs 21.90 crore on day three (Sunday), Rs 8 crore on day four (Monday), Rs 8.35 crore on day five (Tuesday) and Rs 6.50 crore on day six (Wednesday).
Also Read: The Odyssey review: A flawed hero’s homecoming meets Christopher Nolan’s boundless ambition
The original English version has been the primary driver of the film’s business in India, contributing Rs 66.55 crore to the total. The Hindi dubbed version has added Rs 10.25 crore, Telugu Rs 4.55 crore and Tamil Rs 2.80 crore. The film is certified A by the CBFC and is screening in 2D, IMAX 2D and 4DX formats across the country.
As per BoxOfficeMojo, the film has earned $322 million globally, with $181 million coming in from North America. According to Deadline, The Odyssey continues to hold strong In North America. The film earned $18.05 million (roughly Rs 157 crore) on Wednesday, a 16 percent decline from Tuesday’s $21.4 million (roughly Rs 186 crore). That Wednesday number is the second highest of Nolan’s career at the domestic box office, behind only The Dark Knight’s $18.3 million (roughly Rs 159 crore) in 2008 and ahead of The Dark Knight Rises, which collected $13.77 million (roughly Rs 120 crore) on its first Wednesday. The Odyssey’s six-day total in North America now stands at $181.6 million (roughly Rs 1,580 crore), with day 7 figures yet to be reported.
When measured against Oppenheimer, Nolan’s most recent blockbuster before this, The Odyssey is performing significantly ahead. Oppenheimer collected $10.6 million (roughly Rs 92 crore) on its first Wednesday and had a six-day domestic total of $117.8 million (roughly Rs 1,025 crore). The Odyssey, at the same point, is running roughly 54 percent ahead of those numbers.
The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, following King Odysseus on his decade-long journey home after the Trojan War. The cast includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron.
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