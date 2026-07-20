The Odyssey box office collection worldwide day 3: Christopher Nolan’s film earns Rs 61 cr in India; Rs 2,540 cr globally

The Odyssey third day box office collection worldwide: Christopher Nolan’s action adventure fantasy epic The Odyssey has been hailed by many as his best film in recent years, even besting his last hit, 2023 period drama Oppenheimer, which not only broke new ground at the worldwide box office, but also fetched him and wife and co-producer Emma Thomas the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The Odyssey, which released worldwide this past Friday on July 17, has registered an impressive opening across the board. It amassed $124.5 million in North America and $139.6 million overseas, marking the filmmaker’s best opening since his 2012 superhero film The Dark Knight Rises, starring Christian Bale and Tom Hardy, which was the third and final instalment in his seminal Batman trilogy.

Thus, as per Sacnilk, The Odyssey’s worldwide box office collection for the opening weekend stands at a staggering $264.10 million (over Rs 2540 crore). Thus, it’s already surpassed its production budget of $250 million, which makes it one of the most expensive R-rated movies ever made. Universal Pictures has spent $125 million on the marketing, which given the film’s trajectory, it’ll recover in no time within this week.

Touted as the first-ever film shot entirely with IMAX cameras, the format contributed a huge slice of ticket sales — $29.6 million in North America and $51.8 million globally, which amounted to the company’s best weekend ever. Though only 41 IMAX screens around the world are equipped to screen The Odyssey in 70 mm, the way Nolan intended, they accounted for $6.3 million of the total collection so far. IMAX screens will hold Oppenheimer for the next three weeks, despite the release of Destin Daniel Cretton’s long-awaited superhero movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31.

The Odyssey has also surpassed the opening weekend of Oppenheimer by a huge stretch. The Cillian Murphy-starrer earned $174 million worldwide during the first three days and went on to amass $975 million worldwide. Though it’s too early to say, but if the impressive start is taken into account, Oppenheimer could very well surpass the $1 billion mark globally, which Oppenheimer couldn’t achieve unlike its much celebrated rival, Greta Gerwig’s 2023 satire Barbie.

The Odyssey India box office collection

Back in India, The Odyssey made similar waves at the box office over its opening weekend. It added another Rs 21.90 crore to its total India earnings on Sunday (day 3), only a marginal dip from its Saturday (day 2) collection of Rs 22 crore. Combined with the opening day earnings of Rs 17.40 crore on Friday, the total opening weekend for the Nolan film in India went up to Rs 73.19 crore gross and Rs 61.30 crore gross.

Out of the Rs 21.90 crore earned on Sunday across 9195 screens, the lion’s share belonged to the native English version — Rs 17 crore, followed by the dubbed Hindi version (Rs 3 crore), the dubbed Telugu version (Rs 1.15 crore), and the dubbed Tamil version (Rs 0.75 crore). The Odyssey, which was the solo release in Indian cinemas this past Friday, will face fresh competition from H Vinoth’s long awaited Tamil action thriller Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, which is finally slated to release in cinemas this Thursday on July 23.

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The Odyssey’s opening weekend in India has already surpassed the lifetime box office collections of several Hollywood films this year, including Evil Dead Burn (Rs 26.41 crore), Moana (Rs 5.22 crore), The Invite (Rs 2.07 crore), Minions & Monsters (Rs 12.14 crore), Supergirl (Rs 8.54 crore), Toy Story (Rs 11.71 crore), Backrooms (Rs 6.41 crore), Disclosure Day (Rs 9.50 crore), He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Rs 9.21 crore), The Sheep Detectives (Rs 7.72 crore), Mortal Kombat II (Rs 8.19 crore), The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Rs 28.32 crore), Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (Rs 28.16 crore), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Rs 7.50 crore), The Drama (Rs 2.75 crore),

The Odyssey’s opening weekend has also beaten the lifetime box office collection of tentpole Bollywood movies of 2026, like Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha (Rs 56.15 crore), Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past (Rs 17.77 crore), Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Rs 50.46 crore), Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 4.16 crore), The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (Rs 40.60 crore), Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’ Romeo (Rs 59.90 crore), and Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 (Rs 53.06 crore).

The Odyssey’s India opening weekend has also edged past those of notable films this year, like Cocktail 2 (Rs 46.76 crore), Main Vaapas Aaunga (Rs 5.63 crore), Obsession (Rs 7.45 crore), Michael (Rs 15.85 crore), Bhooth Bangla (Rs 54.50 crore), and Project Hail Mary (Rs 14 crore). Thus, it’s already the fourth highest grossing Hollywood film in India this year after Michael, Project Hail Mary, and Obsession.

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An adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek poem, The Odyssey traces the long and arduous journey of King Odysseus (Matt Damon) back to his kingdom of Ithaca, and to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland). The ensemble cast also includes Robert Pattinson as the chief antagonist, along with Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Benny Safdie, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, and Himesh Patel among others.