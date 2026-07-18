The Odyssey Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Nolan’s epic earns Rs 17.4 cr in India, $17.6 mn in previews

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited IMAX epic The Odyssey finally hit theatres this Friday. Adapted from Homer’s ancient Greek epic, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Zendaya. As expected, Nolan’s latest directorial made an impressive start at the Indian box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned an estimated Rs 17.4 crore net in India on its opening day, while its gross collection stood at Rs 20.76 crore.

The film has also begun its global run on a strong note. According to Deadline, Universal reported $17.6 million from Thursday night previews in North America, making it the biggest preview opening of the year and edging past the $17.5 million preview haul of Toy Story 5. For comparison, Nolan’s Oscar-winning Oppenheimer had earned $10.5 million in previews when it released alongside Barbie in 2023. The report further states that The Odyssey is expected to collect around $50 million from Friday and preview screenings, putting it on track for a $117 million opening weekend in North America. If those projections hold, it will mark the third-biggest domestic opening of Nolan’s career after The Dark Knight Rises ($160.8 million) and The Dark Knight ($158.4 million).