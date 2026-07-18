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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Nolan’s epic earns Rs 17.4 cr in India, $17.6 mn in previews
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Christopher Nolan's epic has opened better than his Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer, which had collected Rs 14.5 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day.
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited IMAX epic The Odyssey finally hit theatres this Friday. Adapted from Homer’s ancient Greek epic, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Zendaya. As expected, Nolan’s latest directorial made an impressive start at the Indian box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned an estimated Rs 17.4 crore net in India on its opening day, while its gross collection stood at Rs 20.76 crore.
The film has also begun its global run on a strong note. According to Deadline, Universal reported $17.6 million from Thursday night previews in North America, making it the biggest preview opening of the year and edging past the $17.5 million preview haul of Toy Story 5. For comparison, Nolan’s Oscar-winning Oppenheimer had earned $10.5 million in previews when it released alongside Barbie in 2023. The report further states that The Odyssey is expected to collect around $50 million from Friday and preview screenings, putting it on track for a $117 million opening weekend in North America. If those projections hold, it will mark the third-biggest domestic opening of Nolan’s career after The Dark Knight Rises ($160.8 million) and The Dark Knight ($158.4 million).
In India, the film’s opening was driven primarily by its English-language version, which contributed Rs 13.75 crore. The Hindi version followed with Rs 1.90 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1.10 crore and the Tamil version added Rs 65 lakh. Notably, The Odyssey is the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. The English IMAX 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 79.7% on Friday. Occupancy stood at 73.86% during the morning shows, rose to 75.14% in the afternoon, peaked at 82.43% during the evening, and settled at 74.57% for the night shows. Among major cities, Mumbai hosted the highest number of IMAX screenings with 50 shows, registering an occupancy of 70%. Delhi followed closely with 46 shows, but recorded a stronger occupancy of 77.8%.
Also Read | The Odyssey is not Ramayana: Christopher Nolan epic humanises the king, doesn’t deify him
The film has also outperformed Nolan’s previous blockbuster Oppenheimer in terms of its opening day in India. The Oscar-winning drama had collected Rs 14.5 crore net on its first day. However, despite the strong opening, The Odyssey remains behind some of the biggest Hollywood openers in India. James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water debuted with Rs 40.3 crore, Avengers: Endgame opened at Rs 53.6 crore, Avengers: Infinity War collected Rs 31.3 crore, while Spider-Man: No Way Home began its run with Rs 32.67 crore.
With overwhelmingly positive word of mouth, immense audience curiosity and a robust opening both in India and overseas, The Odyssey appears well-positioned to build momentum over the weekend. If the initial response translates into sustained collections, Nolan’s latest spectacle could be headed for a historic box office run.
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