The Odyssey box office collection: Christopher Nolan film grosses over Rs 129 cr in India

Christopher Nolan’s epic drama The Odyssey continues to hold steady at the Indian box office despite facing competition from new releases. On Day 9, the film earned Rs 11.05 crore net across 4,591 shows, marking a 61.3% jump from its Day 8 collection of Rs 6.85 crore. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 108.2 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 129.15 crore. Globally, The Odyssey has grossed $368 million.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 45.19% across 4,591 shows, with morning occupancy at 29.67%, 47.22% in the afternoon, 51.89% in the evening, and 52% during the night shows. In the English version, the Delhi-NCR region registered 27.5% occupancy across 320 shows, while Mumbai recorded 36% occupancy across 238 shows.