Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
The Odyssey box office collection: Christopher Nolan film grosses over Rs 129 cr in India
The Odyssey's total India net collection has reached Rs 108.2 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 129.15 crore. Globally, the movie has grossed $368 million.
Christopher Nolan’s epic drama The Odyssey continues to hold steady at the Indian box office despite facing competition from new releases. On Day 9, the film earned Rs 11.05 crore net across 4,591 shows, marking a 61.3% jump from its Day 8 collection of Rs 6.85 crore. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 108.2 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 129.15 crore. Globally, The Odyssey has grossed $368 million.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 45.19% across 4,591 shows, with morning occupancy at 29.67%, 47.22% in the afternoon, 51.89% in the evening, and 52% during the night shows. In the English version, the Delhi-NCR region registered 27.5% occupancy across 320 shows, while Mumbai recorded 36% occupancy across 238 shows.
ALSO READ | The Odyssey review: A flawed hero’s homecoming meets Christopher Nolan’s boundless ambition
In India, The Odyssey is facing tough competition from actor-politician Vijay’s latest release Jana Nayagan. The film has earned over Rs 100 crore net within three days. Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 has also been drawing audience to theatres, maintaining its numbers in the third week of release.
Amid the film’s successful theatrical run, Christopher Nolan recently reflected on the movies that have shaped him as a filmmaker. In a video shared by the Criterion Collection on X, Nolan opened up about his all-time favourite films, which included The Apu Trilogy by filmmaker Satyajit Ray. “And then there’s the Apu Trilogy by Satyajit Ray, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers. The trilogy starts with Pather Panchali, which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind. I haven’t yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I’m pretty excited to get this and complete the story,” he said in the clip.
Also Read – David Jonsson is new Black Panther; Ryan Gosling joins Marvel as Ghost Rider
The Odyssey features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron in important roles.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05