The Nun trailer: Get ready to be haunted

If you weren’t scared of Annabelle and the ghosts of Conjuring, here’s presenting the darkest chapter in the Conjuring universe, The Nun.

Set in a time before The Conjuring and Annabelle, the much-awaited movie trailer opens with a message, “Watch it till the End” and there begins a trip to hell starting with the eerie music and the spooky figure of the nun.

Here, one encounters a young nun who seeks the help of the church about a series of visions of an evil presence. The novitiate joins a priest on a mission from the Vatican and thus begins the journey to uncover the unholy secret.

The dialogue is followed by various shots of Romania and the Dungeons where the characters travel to seek answers to their hauntings. There is a shot of the abbey with a Latin description on the wall which says, “God ends here”. And just when your adrenaline rush begins to seep in while you wait for something to happen, comes a jump scare moment.

The trailer ends with another message, ‘pray for forgiveness’ and the rest is left to the imagination.

The Nun was an afterthought in Conjuring 2, added by director James Wan in reshoots of the film. The character captured the imagination of the franchise’s fans so much that it got a movie of its own. It is the fifth movie in the Conjuring universe after The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle and Annabelle Creation.

Directed by Corin Hardy and produced and co-written by Wan, the movie, starring Oscar nominee Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Bloquet, releases on September 7.

The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

