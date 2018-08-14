The Nun teaser is a nightmare for claustrophobics

The Nun releases on September 8. The Nun releases on September 8.

The Nun, the next film set in the Conjuring film universe, has got a new teaser. A Corin Hardy directorial, The Nun tells the origin story of the horrifying Nun that appeared in The Conjuring 2. The latest teaser is a nightmare for claustrophobics, but even the rest of us are not spared.

Demián Bichir, who plays the role of Father Burke in the film, is seen falling into an open coffin, screaming all the while. He gets locked in the coffin and the gravestone reads, “Here lies Father Anthony Burke.” Burke keeps banging on the wood and tries in vain to turn on his torch. Failing that, he uses a lighter to illuminate his surroundings. Suddenly a pair of ghostly, chalk-white hand appears and we get a glimpse of the titular character.

Judging by the promotional material, The Nun seems to be relying on jump scares, which is a bad sign. While jump scares do freak people out, a horror film is remembered by the tension and build up. James Wan, who started The Conjuring universe, is one of the writers of The Nun’s story, so we can expect it to be interesting instead of nun-commits-suicide-and-becomes-an-evil-spirit we have gleaned so far.

Here is the official synopsis, “When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in “The Conjuring 2,” as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned. ”

