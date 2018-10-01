The Nun becomes the highest grossing film in the Conjuring franchise

The Nun is part of the Conjuring universe. The Nun is part of the Conjuring universe.

The Nun, a Corin Hardy directorial that released earlier this month, has become the biggest film in the Conjuring universe. It has grossed over 330 million dollars worldwide, eclipsing the previous record-holder The Conjuring 2’s 320.39 million dollars.

A spinoff of The Conjuring franchise, The Nun stars Taissa Farmiga and Demian Bichir in lead roles. The Nun is based on the demon that was first seen in The Conjuring 2. It is set in a ‘cloistered abbey’ in Romania in 1952 and its plot kicks off when a nun commits suicide. A priest and a novitiate investigate her suicide and the film promises the abbey will become a “horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

The Nun was made on a budget of 22 million dollars. It has already earned a humongous profit, and continues the legacy of the Conjuring franchise that began with The Conjuring in 2013. Even negative reviews did not affect the film’s performance. It received 27% at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “The Nun boasts strong performances, spooky atmospherics, and a couple decent set-pieces, but its sins include inconsistent logic and narrative slackness.”

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer also gave the film a negative review. She wrote, “Hell, damnation, heaven, evil, dark ages, blood of Christ are just words of normal conversation once the duo make their way to the abbey — escorted by a Frenchman (Bloquet), who is there to be just there. And where sane people would dread to step in (a door helpfully says, ‘God ends here’), the two proceed to have some wine and dinner in an abandoned convent next to a graveyard, next to the abbey. Soon it’s pouring nuns from all corners, gliding, whispering, bleeding, cracking, praying, screaming. Exactly why, no one is sure.”

