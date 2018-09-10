The Nun box office collection Day 3: Conjuring spinoff is outdoing Bollywood releases

The Nun box office collection Day 3: This Conjuring spinoff has dwarfed all the Bollywood releases this week by a humongous margin. The Nun box office collection Day 3: This Conjuring spinoff has dwarfed all the Bollywood releases this week by a humongous margin.

The Nun has emerged as the biggest film this week. Hollywood has always been popular in India, but in the last few years, Hollywood films are routinely outdoing their Bollywood counterparts at the box office. The Nun belongs to the larger Conjuring universe and in all likelihood, this association helped it earn Rs 18.50 crore in just two days. Starring Taissa Farmiga and Demian Bichir in lead roles, The Nun is about the titular demon who first appeared in The Conjuring 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures of The Nun. He wrote, “Braving mixed reviews and word of mouth, #TheNun⁠ ⁠continues its dominance at the ticket windows… ₹ 30 cr [+/-] weekend on the cards… Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr. Total: ₹ 18.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions.”

The Nun has dwarfed all the Bollywood releases this week by a humongous margin. However, It did not receive critical appreciation. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave it a mixed review. She said, “Hell, damnation, heaven, evil, dark ages, blood of Christ are just words of normal conversation once the duo make their way to the abbey — escorted by a Frenchman (Bloquet), who is there to be just there. And where sane people would dread to step in (a door helpfully says, ‘God ends here’), the two proceed to have some wine and dinner in an abandoned convent next to a graveyard, next to the abbey. Soon it’s pouring nuns from all corners, gliding, whispering, bleeding, cracking, praying, screaming. Exactly why, no one is sure.”

