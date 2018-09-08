The Nun box office collection Day 1: This Conjuring spinoff off to a good start

The Nun box office collection Day 1: This Corin Hardy directorial falls under The Conjuring universe. The Nun box office collection Day 1: This Corin Hardy directorial falls under The Conjuring universe.

The Nun released in India on Friday. It is the fifth installment in the Conjuring universe and is a spinoff of The Conjuring 2. It features the demonic nun, the primary antagonist of The Conjuring 2, that was such a huge source of trouble for Lorraine Warren in the movie. The Nun is set in the 1950s, in a Romanian monastery.

The Nun apparently had a flying start at the Indian box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Hollywood leads yet again… #TheNun takes a flying start at the BO… #Paltan and #LailaMajnu are slow starters… #Stree is decent on Day 8, should gather momentum in evening shows. India biz.”

Although we don’t have The Nun’s concrete numbers, the movie may have an apparent upper hand over the other two releases in urban areas. The film has had frantic promotional activity, both online and in real life. New Line and Warner Bros, the two sister studios behind the film and the Conjuring universe, have left no stones unturned.

Hollywood leads yet again… #TheNun takes a flying start at the BO… #Paltan and #LailaMajnu are slow starters… #Stree is decent on Day 8, should gather momentum in evening shows. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2018

Trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted a sum of Rs 4 crore for The Nun’s first day, which would be impressive. He had said while speaking to indianexpress.com, “Having been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, The Nun is a wide release this week. The Conjuring 2 has done well in the past and its success will impact The Nun’s performance at the ticket counters and will pull people to the theatres.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd