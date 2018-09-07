The Nun box office collection prediction: The Conjuring spinoff to mint Rs 4 crore in India on Day 1

Out of all the four movies which have released this week, The Nun, a spin-off of The Conjuring movies, is expected to lead the pack. The horror film, starring Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Bloquet, will make around Rs 4-4.5 crore at the ticket counters. Trade analyst Girish Johar says, “Having been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, The Nun is a wide release this week.” He adds, “The Conjuring 2 has done well in the past and its success will impact The Nun’s performance at the ticket counters and will pull people to the theatres.”

Johar also believes this week the competition will be between Indian horror comedy Stree and The Nun, the fifth film in the Conjuring universe. All the films in the Conjuring franchise, with the single exception of Annabelle (the first one), have been critical successes. Even in terms of box office collection, all the movies have brought in huge profit to the Warner Bros and New Line studios. While The Conjuring grossed 319.5 million dollars worldwide, Annabelle earned 257 million dollars. The Conjuring 2 minted 320.4 million dollars and Annabelle: Creation took home an impressive 306.5 million dollars.

Director Corin Hardy earlier said The Nun gave him an opportunity to incorporate classic horror imagery to tell an origin story in the Conjuring universe and he is confident that the film will take the audiences on a terrifying journey.

Hardy said, “I loved that The Nun is set in 1952 and in a castle in Romania – making the story feel both new and ancient. I wanted to take audiences on an unholy, terrifying journey. It gave me a real opportunity to incorporate classic horror imagery this time around. Using castles, convents, cemeteries, hanging fog, gaslight, candlelight, stained glass and gothic horror, we created a rich, contrasting and immersive cinematic atmosphere.”