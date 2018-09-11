The Nun box office collection Day 4: This horror film is conjuring terrifying numbers

The Nun box office collection day 4: The Conjuring spinoff is giving scary good performance. The Nun box office collection day 4: The Conjuring spinoff is giving scary good performance.

The Nun had a fabulous opening weekend at the Indian box office. It has earned Rs 28.50 crore after the three day weekend. The concurrent Bollywood releases, on the other hand, are struggling in front of it. A spinoff of The Conjuring franchise, The Nun is directed by Corin Hardy and stars Taissa Farmiga and Demian Bichir in lead roles. The Nun is based on the demon that was first seen in The Conjuring 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the latest box office figures of Stree. He tweeted, “#TheNun⁠ ⁠emerges the franchise’s best opener… Biz went slightly down on Sun [vis-à-vis Sat], but has packed a strong total in its opening weekend… Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions.”

#TheNun⁠ ⁠emerges the franchise’s best opener… Biz went slightly down on Sun [vis-à-vis Sat], but has packed a strong total in its opening weekend… Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2018

At the US box office, too, The Nun is breaking records. It broke The Conjuring’s opening weekend record and scared up 53.5 million dollars. The Conjuring had opened at 41.8 million dollars. The Nun is the fifth film in the Conjuring cinematic universe, which also consists of Annabelle series of films.

The Nun was received in a mixed way by The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer. She said, “Hell, damnation, heaven, evil, dark ages, blood of Christ are just words of normal conversation once the duo make their way to the abbey — escorted by a Frenchman (Bloquet), who is there to be just there. And where sane people would dread to step in (a door helpfully says, ‘God ends here’), the two proceed to have some wine and dinner in an abandoned convent next to a graveyard, next to the abbey. Soon it’s pouring nuns from all corners, gliding, whispering, bleeding, cracking, praying, screaming. Exactly why, no one is sure.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd