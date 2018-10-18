The Nun actor Demián Bichir in Godzilla vs Kong?

Demián played the role of Father Burke in The Nun that released early last month.

The Nun actor Demián Bichir is in negotiations to join the cast of Godzilla vs Kong, according to Collider.com. Demián played the role of Father Burke in The Nun that released early last month. The Conjuring spin-off has become the most successful movie in the Conjuring universe by worldwide numbers, and the second most successful domestically. It has earned 359 million dollars globally, and 116 million dollars in the US. Bichir is also set to star in The Grudge reboot.

Actors like Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Danai Gurira (Black Panther), Kyle Chandler (First Man) and others are already in the big crossover film that would pit two of the iconic movie monsters — King Kong and the Godzilla — against each other.

Godzilla vs Kong is the part of Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse, a cinematic universe in the vein of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has had two films released until now — 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which would be the fourth movie in the universe, is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2019. Warner Bros co-produces and distributes the movies in MonsterVerse. The universe so far has grossed over 1 billion dollars worldwide.

Godzilla vs Kong will release on May 22, 2020.

