The New Mutants review roundup: Maisie Williams’ X-Men movie is dead on arrival

The New Mutants holds a rating of 25 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, after 11 reviews. (Photo: Disney)

We haven’t had a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie for a long while. And The New Mutants does not fall under the MCU umbrella, but technically it is a Marvel movie, the last X-Men movie before Disney reboots the franchise now that it owns it along with most other Fox properties.

Based on the comic-book team of teenage mutants of the same name, The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. The movie was thought to be cursed by many film buffs due to half a dozen delays. And yet, it is here (in the US, anyway).

Sadly, the Josh Boone directorial has not impressed critics. It holds a rating of 25 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, after 11 reviews.

Some memories never fade. Here’s a new clip from the #NewMutants, now playing in theaters. Get tickets now; https://t.co/pjNVsl0QSl pic.twitter.com/BoLVRgkZhn — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) August 28, 2020

The Hollywood Reporter’s Jordan Mintzer called it “generic” in his review. He added, “At its best, straining to be heartfelt, director Josh Boone’s adaptation of the Marvel spin-off comic series is a Marvel movie spinoff in its own right, making vague references to the X-Men franchise but attempting to stand on its own. Unfortunately it rarely does, even if the film’s trio of young and tough female leads manages to give your typically male-dominated genre something of a feminine twist.”

Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz wrote, “It is difficult to pinpoint exactly where Boone goes wrong, because there are just so many options to choose from.”

JoBlo’s Movie Network’s Chris Bumbray opined, ” The brutal fact is no one would have wanted to sit through it. It’s a pretty bad film, utterly devoid of the charm and imagination that’s made Josh Boone such an up and coming director. Listening to him talk about the film, you can tell there was a lot of passion there, but the movie simply doesn’t work. All they can hope for is a quick box office death and to move on.”

Blu-ray.com’s Brian Orndorf noted, “A plodding viewing experience, even with lowered expectations. It’s a better fit for television, as Boone is making a network pilot, not a big screen experience.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd