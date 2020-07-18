The New Mutants’ latest promo teases a scary X-Men movie

The New Mutants will release in the US on August 28, 2020. (Photo: 20th Century Studios/YouTube) The New Mutants will release in the US on August 28, 2020. (Photo: 20th Century Studios/YouTube)

Superhero and horror rarely blend together and we probably have only one recent example — Brightburn, which was based on a kid with the powers of Superman; only he turned out to be downright evil. One other film which combines superhero action with horror thrills is the much delayed The New Mutants. A spinoff of the X-Men franchise, the film was earlier scheduled to be released in April 2018 but after several delays, is yet to see the light of the day.

Like all X-Men films, The New Mutants is based on Marvel’s X-Men comics but here, director Josh Boone, also known for directing The Fault in Our Stars, has added his own twist to it. There is a bunch of child mutants who may be only now discovering their powers, but instead of being protected by the kind and comforting Professor Charles Xavier, they are held in a secret hospital under a sinister mentor who uses a metaphor of baby rattlesnakes to describe their powers to the mutant children.



The latest teaser highlights the horror elements. It eschews the traditional superhero action in order to tell a story about oppression.

The synopsis of the film suggests that “strange occurrences” will take place in the facility and “both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga star in this Josh Boone directorial. Boone has penned the script with Knate Lee.

The New Mutants is set to release on August 28.

