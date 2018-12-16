The Mule review roundup: Clint Eastwood’s latest big-screen outing evokes mixed reception

The Mule, Clint Eastwood’s latest, has received mixed to positive critical reception. The movie holds a strictly decent 63% at Rotten Tomatoes, a website that aggregates critical reviews.

Advertising

The actor both stars in and directs the movie. Bradley Cooper, who Eastwood directed in American Sniper, also stars.

The consensus reads, “A flawed yet enjoyable late-period Eastwood entry, The Mule stubbornly retains its footing despite a few missteps on its occasionally unpredictable path.”

The Mule has Eastwood as an old, bankrupt man who gets the job of a driver. What he does not know is that he has been entangled with a Mexican drug cartel and soon enough law enforcement gets on his trail. Bradley Cooper plays a DEA agent who is said to be on Stone’s trail.

Advertising

The movie synopsis reads, “Eastwood stars as Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough, but, unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. He does well—so well, in fact, that his cargo increases exponentially, and Earl is assigned a handler. But he isn’t the only one keeping tabs on Earl; the mysterious new drug mule has also hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates.”

It continues, “And even as his money problems become a thing of the past, Earl’s past mistakes start to weigh heavily on him, and it’s uncertain if he’ll have time to right those wrongs before law enforcement, or the cartel’s enforcers, catch up to him.”

Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña (his second DEA agent role not long after Narcos: Mexico), Taissa Farmiga, Dianne Wiest, Andy Garcia, and others star. The Mule will release in India on January 9, 2019.