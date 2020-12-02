The Mauritanian trailer: It is Benedict Cumberbatch vs Jodie Foster in this 9/11 drama

The Mauritanian will release on February 19. (Photo: STX Films)

The 9/11 attack is a controversial subject. How the World Trade Centre was brought down by terrorists and how things changed for Asians and Middle-eastern citizens of the US post the tragedy is also a sensitive issue. Benedict Cumberbatch, Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster and Shailene Woodley-starrer The Mauritanian attempts to tackle both these subjects.

The plot runs thus — A Muslim man called Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim) is being held against his will by the US government for six years with no charge against him. He soon finds hope in lawyer Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley). However, their controversial decision to defend Slahi is looked down upon by many, including the military prosecutor, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, who vows to punish the culprit even as he makes startling discoveries about Slahi and his involvement in the attack.

The trailer released by the makers shows us that The Mauritanian is stacked with gifted actors who promise riveting performances. However, what could fail them would be a potential bias in the writing or the director’s inability to get his point across in all the political chaos. Perhaps the best thing about the trailer is that it leaves you with questions and no answers.

Based on the best-selling book Guantanamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, The Mauritanian is helmed by Kevin Macdonald.

The Mauritanian is slated for a February 19 release.

