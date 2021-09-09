The Matrix Resurrections trailer: Neo is back, and what a return!

22 years after the first Matrix film, we are back with Neo where the world isn’t the same as our perception and every frame, every dialogue introduces a new mystery. The trailer for The Matrix Resurrections aka Matrix 4 is out and it is everything that a Matrix fan would have expected from the fourth film of the franchise.

Matrix Resurrections trailer opens with Keanu Reeves’ Neo in a therapist’s office and it seems like the life he has lived before the events of this film isn’t crystal clear in his memory. As he meets Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity, however, there’s a spark. Laurence Fishburne isn’t a part of this film and it seems like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing a character that’s similar to Morpheus, or is it a younger Morpheus?

The trailer introduces us to some other-worldly action sequences that don’t allow you to blink. The Matrix films inspired an entire genre of science fiction so the new film will have to be really extraordinary to top its predecessors and it seems like the trailer is promising that out-of-the-world experience.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also appears in the trailer. It seems like she is playing a bookstore owner who is aiding Neo in his journey, with a copy of Alice in Wonderland. Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris also appear in the trailer.

We get all the Matrix nostalgia for its die-hard fans — from adrenaline-pumping chase sequences to bullets stopping mid-air, hand-to-hand fights and shifting timeline, you get everything you signed up for. “After all these years, to be going back to where it all started… back to the Matrix,” says Jonathan Groff, and we can’t be more pumped.

The original Matrix franchise was known for its mind-bending perception of reality that is still a subject of debate for cinephiles and it appears that The Matrix Resurrections is taking that conversation even further.

The film has been directed by Lana Wachowski. The Wachowskis directed the first three Matrix films as well but Lilly has not returned for the fourth film of the franchise. The Matrix Resurrections is set to release on December 22.